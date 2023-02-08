Edgar “Edd” G. Batchelor
LONGVIEW — Edgar G. “Edd” Batchelor, age 96, of Longview, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2023. Beloved by his family, he was affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
Edd was born on April 3, 1926 near Redfield, Arkansas to his parents, Patrick E. and Nellie R. (Walter) Batchelor. The youngest of nine children, he graduated from Redfield High School in 1944. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy, trained at Camp Wallace, Texas and was stationed at Ebeye Island in the South Pacific during World War II.
On February 10, 1951, he married his sweetheart, Donnie McClain and the two made Pine Bluff, Arkansas their home. In 1956, they welcomed their daughter, Brenda. Edd worked at the Pine Bluff Arsenal and later, the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) until his retirement in 1984.
After retirement, Edd and Donnie made many fond memories traveling in their RV to the western United States and enjoying Orlando, Florida in the winters. In 1996 they moved to Longview, Texas to be near their daughter, Brenda, son-in-law, Gil, and their three grandchildren. A faithful follower of Jesus, he and Donnie have been members of Longview Missionary Baptist Church for 27 years. An avid gardener, Edd was the definition of a hard worker. His family could also count on Papa to build, fix or repair whatever was broken.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Idis Batchelor, Arnold Batchelor, Pat Batchelor, Havis Batchelor and four sisters, Imah “Johnnye” Clark, Eura Mae Wilson, Erma Arendale and Arlene Batchelor.
He is survived by his wife, Donnie, his daughter, Brenda, son-in-law, Harry Lee “Gil” Gillam Jr.; his grandchildren, Ashley Gillam Cleveland, (Justin), Harry Lee “Harrison” Gillam III, (Carly), Ryan Batchelor Gillam, (Lily) and great grandchildren, Felicity Cleveland, Caroline Cleveland, Crockett Cleveland, Charlotte Gillam and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Longview Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
