Edith Irene Edson
GILMER — On April 14, 2020 our Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother passed into eternal rest and into the waiting arms of our Lord and her family.
Edith Irene Edson was born on August 8, 1925 to James and Beulah Strawn in Colbert, Oklahoma. She then went into a school for girls in Alexandria, Louisiana where she received her education. After leaving the home, she married and had nine children.
She loved to crochet, knit, and make beautiful afghans and quilts, which she loved to give to her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, step-father, brothers; Edward, Carl, and Arlie, son Joe, granddaughter Jennifer, grandson James, and great grandchildren; Starlynn, Easton, Jason.
She is survived by sons, James, Gerald, David, Danny, Ralph. Daughters; Glenda, Grace, and Sandra and 18 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; Sisters, Doris and Freda; Brother, Dennis; and of course, her best friend and constant companion, her cat, Rosie.
Cremation arrangements are with Rader Funeral Home and final resting place will be Glenwood Cemetery. Because of the Corona virus health crises, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

