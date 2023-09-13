Edith Watson
LONGVIEW — Edith Watson, of Longview, formerly of Huntsville, Texas, passed after a brief illness on September 10, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born in Galveston on July 21, 1931. She is survived by her children, Cindy Duncan (Bill) of Longview, Redi Watson (Anna) of Austin, Don Watson (Janet) of Austin, and 4 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
