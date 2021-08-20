Edna Fay Welch
LUBBOCK — Edna Fay Welch, 84, of Lubbock, formerly of Overton, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2021.
Ms. Welch was born on September 4, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Grady Walker and Bonnie Corby Walker. Her family later relocated to Gladewater, Texas where she became a court reporter for many years before retiring from Rusk County. She was a Worthy Matron of the order of the Eastern Star and of the Baptist Faith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Walker; and sister, Rowena Lawrence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Combest Funeral Home in Lubbock, Texas.
