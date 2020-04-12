Edna Glynn Stevens Thompson

She grew up in Mt. Pleasant, Texas as the only child to Harry and Marjorie Greer and attended TWU and East Texas State University. She had four daughters, Debra Bolnick, Dawn Craig, Dru Knight, and Dia Duncan. “E.G.” had seven grandchildren, Dr. Cameron Donnell (Dr. Josh Donnell), Caitlin Bolnick, Bryan, Kolby (Amanda Rucker), and Tyler Rucker, Carson Craig and Hannah Hale (Matt Hale). Six great-grandchildren, Miles, Lennon, and Chaplin Rucker, Addy and Peyton Hale, and Bridger Donnell. Her son-in-laws, Dr. Harold Bolnick, Sam Craig, and Terry Knight.
She worked for Lone Star Steel, Human Resource Department, from 1978-1994. She relocated to Longview, Texas, traveled and continued navigating her gas and oil business and her crossword puzzles.
“E.G.” was strong and she fought her hardest in health and in sickness. Her tenacity for work and life were encompassing. She always said that her greatest accomplishment was her four girls. She never gave up and didn’t take help or advice easily. She did this with the utmost strength and grace. She left us four girls with some big footsteps to fill. “Life is best navigated with your own path as long as you wear lipstick and ‘bobbles’” as she would remind us girls. She had a passion for dancing, card games, and sewing. Her strength and humor were truly unmatched. We thought “Mama” would live forever. Her laughter, talents, and sayings will live on through her passing. Her voice will always speak to us in her familiar way and her wisdom will be carried from us to our children; therefore, she IS living forever. Her personality will live on in our lives and the lives of others who knew her.
A memorial will be held later to celebrate her life. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
