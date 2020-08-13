Edna M. Smith
LONGVIEW — Edna M. “Mamaw” Smith, 88, of Hallsville, Texas moved to heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020. There she met her Savior face to face. Mrs. Smith was born on August 20, 1931 in Woodville, Oklahoma. A “Celebration of Life Graveside Service” will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 9:00 am, at Hallsville Cemetery with Dr. Danny Warbington officiating.
There to welcome her to heaven was her “Soul Mate” of 58 years, Jimmy D. Smith (J.D.), married on August 20, 1948. Others there to welcome her to heaven were: her parents, Tom Ed and Clara Tutton Steward, Son, Jimmy E. Smith, Daughter, D. LaDonna (Smith) Boswell, Grandson, Joe Daniel Brumble(J.D), Granddaughter, Heather Dawn Smith, brother and sister-in-law, Gus and Bessie Jo Steward, and her Grandpa(Conkey).
Those left to cherish her memory are: Daughter, Kim Smith Brumble of Hallsville, Granddaughters, Shay Boswell of Angleton, Texas, Kristi Boswell of Bossier City, La., Grandsons, Hunter Brumble and wife Leah, of Hallsville, Texas, Jimmy and wife Christy Boswell of Lake Jackson, Texas, Sons-in law, Joe E. Brumble of Hallsville and Charlie W. Boswell of Lake Jackson, Texas. Mrs. Smith had nine Great-grandchildren, three Great-Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mulberry Springs Baptist Church Building Fund. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
