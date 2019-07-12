Edna Mae Mattox

Edna was a member of the Eastern Star for 65 years and was a past Worthy Matron. She worked in Longview Regional Hospital for 16yrs as a X-Ray technician. She enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening but most of all she enjoyed time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Bob Mattox, of Lone Star, TX, three sons and one Daughter-in-law; Scott, Mitch and Mike Mattox and his wife Judy of Daingerfield. She had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
There will be a memorial service held on July 20, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Lone Star, TX. All who knew her are invited to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.