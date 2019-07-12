Edna Mae Mattox
Edna Mae Mattox, “(Miss Edna)”, died peacefully on July 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 17, 1937 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Edna was a member of the Eastern Star for 65 years and was a past Worthy Matron. She worked in Longview Regional Hospital for 16yrs as a X-Ray technician. She enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening but most of all she enjoyed time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Bob Mattox, of Lone Star, TX, three sons and one Daughter-in-law; Scott, Mitch and Mike Mattox and his wife Judy of Daingerfield. She had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
There will be a memorial service held on July 20, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Lone Star, TX. All who knew her are invited to attend.

