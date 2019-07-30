Edna Wynell Pittman McIntosh

Edna was born on October 30, 1929 in Beckville to Delos and Daisy Pittman. She was married to the love of her life, T.D. “Cotton” McIntosh on August 1, 1947. If God ever put a Saint on earth, it was Mrs. McIntosh. She was a lady of devout faith who cherished the word of God and loved quoting scriptures. She was devoted to her family and was not just a mother, but a best friend, protector, leader, and provider. She genuinely loved people and was as non-judgmental a person who ever lived.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Cotton; her son, Tommy McIntosh; her parents; her grandparents, Doc and Anna Dailey Curry and Mac and Etta Pittman all of Beckville; her brother Edward Eugene Pittman; her sister, Martha Carol; and her sons-in-law Michael Fitzgerald, Bill Bailey, and Vic Barrow.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Kathy Bailey and Bobby Dupuis of Nederland, TX, Charles and Cindy McIntosh of Kilgore, and Susan Barrow of White Oak; her brother, Gene and Betty Pittman; and sisters-in-law Judy Pittman and Tommy Baxter; grandchildren and their spouses, Terry and Chandra Bailey, Janis and Scott Newton, Nicholas and Stephanie McIntosh, Joey and Audra McIntosh, Holly and Nathan Dyer, and Chris Barrow; and great grandchildren Alyssa Bailey, Lane Newton, Natalie Dyer, J.J. McIntosh, Nate Dyer, Lyla Dyer, and Steven McIntosh.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.