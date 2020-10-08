Edward J. Camaille Sr.
LONGVIEW — Edward J. Camaille went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020 at his home in Longview, surrounded by his family.
Edward was born in Covington, LA to parents Richard and Evelyn Camaille on December 7, 1934. Edwards Father taught instilled in him a love of woodworking and carpentry. A love that he carried later into his life, making the cabinets to display his wife’s Porcelain Doll collection. Edward also had a passion for hunting and fishing.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Agnes Schiller Camaille; and his daughter, Patricia Camaille. Those left to cherish their memories of Edward include his children, Edward J. Camaille, Jr. and his wife, Betty, Brenda C. Berry, and Gay L. Martin; grandchildren, Melissa Camaille, Christina Penny, Pamela Malone and her husband, Daniel, Samantha Berry, Isaiah C. James, Lee, Joseph, and Tony Jr. with his wife, Christan; great-grandchildren Liam, Sabra, Haylee, Aarron, Zoe, Emma, Kaleb, Jordalyn, and Lilly Ann.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gilmer ISD latest district to cancel remote learning
- $1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Gohmert talks COVID-19 recovery, updates on vaccines
- Hundreds of Longview-area students switch from remote to on-campus learning
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- Ore City High School principal chosen for region honor
- ET Football: Lobos blast Marshall, 53-21
- Kilgore woman killed in two-vehicle Gregg County wreck
- Police: One arrested after pair raced at more than 90 mph in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.