spotlight
Edward J Henry Pepper
Edward J Henry Pepper
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Edward J Henry Pepper, 84, of Gladewater, Tx are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Gage officiating. Interment, Rosedale Cemetery, Gladewater. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born, January 30, 1935 in Lepanto, AR, to Carl Rudolph and Lucy Almeda Lacy Pepper and passed from this life January 10, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Pepper married Shirley McKinley, June 14, 1959, in Dallas, Texas. He was in oilfield construction for several years employed by JDW Services and was a member of the Clarksville City Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son in law, Debra and David Stuckey; grandsons, Eric Pepper, Ben Stuckey and Tyler Stuckey and his wife, Christa; great grandchildren, Isaac Martin, Calmer Martin, Daytona Martin and Abbi Pepper; and sister, Katherine Thomas and husband, Clayton; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Pepper; sons, Wayne Pepper and Royce Pepper; and by his sisters, Helen Lacy and Lou Nell Carroll.
Please visit Mr. Pepper’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.