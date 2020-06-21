Edward James Beck

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and infant son, John Charles Beck. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cynthia Baker Beck and two daughters: Julie Marvin and husband Jay, and Kathy Novak and husband Don. Ed was a very proud “Papaw” to four granddaughters who always fought to be his favorite: Lauren Hendley and husband Brandon, Alexis Marjason and husband Stephen, Christina Marvin and fiance Paul Green, and Brooke (Bookie) Petranek and husband Dale. Ed welcomed his first great grandchild, Jacob Rease Hendley, into the world just three months ago. He is also survived by our heroes: his sister Bonnie Haase and brother, Donald Beck and wife Marilyn as well as several adored nieces and nephews.
Ed will always be remembered for his volunteer work and two giant, black therapy dogs. Rico and Solo never left his side and anywhere they went, crowds would gather.
The family would like to thank Susan Fountain for her years of dedication and willingness to always help. A special heartfelt thank you goes to Latasha Horton. Although we’ve only known you a short while, you will always be a part of this family.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The service will immediately follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Edward’s cremains will be scattered at a later date. Live Online streaming of the service will be available at www.raderfh.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, the Family request donations be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 HG Mosley Pkwy, Longview TX 75604.
