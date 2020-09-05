Edward Thomas Bowers
LONGVIEW — Memorial Services for Mr. Edward Thomas Bowers, 87, of Longview, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Kilgore Memorial Garden Kilgore, TX. under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mr. Bowers was born on July 30, 1933 to the late Mabel Moore Hoskins and the late Jessie Bowers in Dallas, TX. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 40 years, Rutha Bowers; his son, Vincent Bowers of Los Angeles, CA.; his grandson, Vincent Edward Bowers of Inglewood, CA.; his sister, Mabel Ann John of Vallejo, CA.; a very special sister-in-law, Edna Mae Brown; and a host of special nieces, great nieces, and cousins. Edward was loved and cherished by all of his church family and friends.

