Edward William McBride Jr.
HALLSVILLE — Edward William McBride Jr. was born on August 6, 1954, in Longview, TX to Edward and Ellen McBride.
Ed lived and raised his family in Hallsville, while working in the oil field for many years. He was a true free spirit, who loved evening barbecue’s with family and friends, collecting old antiques and looking out over the beautiful East Texas sky, perched on top of his hill off Noonday Road. He was a loyal friend who would give you the shirt off his back or even his very last penny if he thought you needed it.
Ed is survived by his mother, Ellen; his children, Joe Ed, Tonya, Jody, and Kayla; his siblings, David, Eddice and Jerrel; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, distant relatives, and his best friend and grandson, Kyler McBride.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward “Big Ed” McBride and brother Clyde.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX and Kilgore City Cemetery burial to follow. The visitation will be held Friday, July 24, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX.

