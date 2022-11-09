Edwin Alvin Birdwell
LONGVIEW — Edwin Alvin Birdwell, age 74, of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022. Ed was born in Houston, Texas to Odis and Neoma Birdwell and was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Longview High School (class of ‘66) and then furthered his education at Stephen F. Austin State University.
After college, Ed began his career in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas. Ed was known as an intelligent, dependable company man. His loyalty and strong work ethic was apparent in his long career of 37 years with Sanchez Oil and Gas Corporation. When he retired in 2017 as the Vice President of Regulatory, he had made lifelong endearing friendships.
Ed’s greatest joys came from the liberal arts. He enjoyed painting, sculpting, photography, writing, and reading. He loved exploring art galleries, looking for interesting antique pieces and had a great appreciation for the architecture of old buildings he came across when traveling. He brought a broad perspective to his family and embraced change. Ed had a giving heart and loved to spend time with family.
Ed is survived by his loving sisters, Vicki Anthony and her husband Clark and Connie Smith and her husband Chuck. He is also survived by many precious nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a Celebration of Ed’s life on Saturday, November 12th, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview, Texas at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
