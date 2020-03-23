Edwin Ray "ED" Garner
KILGORE — Edwin Ray Garner (Ed) passed away peacefully with family at his side March 21, 2020 form Parkinson’s. Mr. Garner was a Mason, a member of Pirtle Methodist Church, and a farmer. He loved anything to do with family and farming. He was happiest when family gathered for a fish fry or when he was on his tractor working the land and caring for his cows. Mr. Garner was retired from Stroh’s Brewery, but continued his custom hay bailing business for years. He was out on his farm looking and his cows and the work being done just last week. Private family services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Garner, his daughter Angie and son in law Britt McKinney, his daughter Cindy Campbell and daughter in law Cynthia, and his son John Garner. Grandchildren Aleah McKinney, Andrew Head, Daniel Head, Jerry Ryan, Heather Cox, and Zandra Chico.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie McClure, Granddaughter Kelli Martin, parents Lela Belle and Elijah Garner, sisters Eldena Garner, Oretha Burris and brothers Otis, Bill, and Oran Garner.
The family would like to thank Highland Park Home Health and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Mr. Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Pirtle Methodist Church to develop a scholarship fund.
