Edwin Ray “ED” Garner

He is survived by his wife Peggy Garner, his daughter Angie and son in law Britt McKinney, his daughter Cindy Campbell and daughter in law Cynthia, and his son John Garner. Grandchildren Aleah McKinney, Andrew Head, Daniel Head, Jerry Ryan, Heather Cox, and Zandra Chico.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie McClure, Granddaughter Kelli Martin, parents Lela Belle and Elijah Garner, sisters Eldena Garner, Oretha Burris and brothers Otis, Bill, and Oran Garner.
The family would like to thank Highland Park Home Health and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Mr. Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Pirtle Methodist Church to develop a scholarship fund.
Online condolences may be left at raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.