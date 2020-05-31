Edwina Cowles
Edwina Cowles
In loving memory of Edwina Cowles. September 7, 1940 - March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Nelson Cowles, mother of Denise Skender and Darcelle Cowles, grandmother of Meagan Brown. Forever in our hearts. Please join us at 11:00 on June 6, 2020 at Hallsville Church of Christ’s multipurpose building to celebrate Edwina’s life. (A light lunch & drinks will be served.) Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edwina can be made to Community Healthcore Foundation, P.O. Box 6800, Longview, TX 75608 or online at http://www.communityhealthcore.com/index.php/donate/

