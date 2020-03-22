Edwina Croft Cowles
Edwina Croft Cowles, moved on to her heavenly home on March 14, 2020, at the age of 79.
She was born on September 7, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Edwin J. and Marjorie Croft. After graduating from Hallsville High School in 1959, she married Nelson Cowles in 1960, and they raised two daughters, Denise and Darcelle.
Edwina was a homemaker for most of her life, dedicating her time and energy to her family. “Bee” (as she was known by her only granddaughter) was a meticulous housekeeper, wonderful cook, and a loving mother and grandmother.
Edwina loved gardening, fishing, traveling, and making memories with her family and friends. She was an accomplished artist, specializing in Native American pieces and jewelry making. Along with her husband, she helped build and run several roller skating rinks in East Texas. Together, they also founded “Caddo Legacy Museum” in Hallsville.
She was a lifetime member of Hallsville Church of Christ.
She will always be remembered for her fun loving personality, matchless beauty, and her uncanny ability to do most anything she set her mind to.
Edwina was preceded in death by her father, Edwin, and her mother, Marjorie. She is survived by Nelson, her husband of 59 years, daughters Denise Skender (Ryan) and Darcelle Cowles, granddaughter Meagan Brown, sisters Janice Mauldin and Glenda Haygood (Doug), several nieces and nephews, and her precious little dog, Carly.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
