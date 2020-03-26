Effie Larita Peters
Effie Larita Peters
LONGVIEW — Effie Larita Peters “Rita” 88 of Longview, Texas, went to be with her Lord on March 23, 2020. She was born in Troup, Texas the daughter of Hubert and Polly Jackson. She was the middle child of 5 siblings. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Donald J. Peters. Rita was manager of the Jean Hart Hat Shop in Marshall, Texas and also worked at the First National Bank of Marshall. After children, she became a homemaker, staying at home to raise her family. When the family moved to Kilgore, Texas, Rita proudly served in the KISD PTA, Coterie Club, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Effie Larita is survived by: son and daughter-in-law Ron and Leigh Peters; daughter and son-in-law Alicia and Matt Hipke; daughter Angela DeNike; grandchildren Niklaus and wife Ramona Peters; Roger and wife Jessica Peters; Jordan DeNike; DeLaney Denike; great grandchildren Grayson and Sawyer Peters; sister-in-law and husband Diana and Ken Myrick; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, and siblings. Her family would like to thank the staff of Arabella of Longview for their love and care for “Miss Effie”.
Due to the current public health situation the family will have a private graveside service at Rosewood Park.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.