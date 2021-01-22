Effie “Louise” Hughes
LONGVIEW — Louise Hughes was welcomed into her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was an adoring daughter, a faithful wife, a devoted sister, a loving mother and grandmother, and a doting great grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview.
Louise was born on November 10, 1931 to Richard and Mable Barlow, the second of five children. She spent her life in East Texas, mostly between Maud, Texarkana, and Longview. Louise graduated from Maud High School. She worked primarily in the banking industry, retiring in the 1990s.
Louise enjoyed traveling and working in her yard, keeping her home surrounded by beautiful flowers. However, the easiest way to put a smile on her face was to walk in her door with a great grandchild in tow. It’s said that only the best grandmothers get promoted to great grandmothers. Louise loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
Preceding Louise in death were her parents, her husband, James Guy Hughes, and two sisters, Marcele Stafford, and Delores Griffith. Her surviving family include her son, David Wilson, and his wife, Dana, of Longview, two brothers, Gene Barlow and wife, Christine, and Jerry Barlow, all of Lake Palestine, TX, and a special cousin, Joyce Barlow Jenkins. Additionally, she had 3 granddaughters, Ashley Stanley and husband, Carter, Whitney Wilson, and fiance, Jason Wienstein, Tara Turner Stickle, and husband, William, and one grandson, Tommy Joe Turner, Jr., and wife, Danielle. She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren: Caine and Caimen Stanley, Ellis Wilson, Mayson, Carson, and Keaton Weinstein, Trip, Gavin, and Gabriella Turner, Turner and Teagan Blalack, and Melody and Avery Stickle.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The School for Little Children at First United Methodist Church of Longview, Texas.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The School for Little Children at First United Methodist Church of Longview, Texas.
