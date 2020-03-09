Efren Palacio Perez

Mr. Palacio passed from this life on March 5, 2020, at his residence in Tatum. He was born June 18, 1942, in Mexico to the late Pedro Palacio and Aniceta Perez and has lived in Tatum for close to 60 years. Mr. Palacio had been a foreman for Tatum Construction and was skilled in operating a backhoe and bulldozer, and he had also worked as a painter for Hayward Paint. He thoroughly enjoyed raising cattle and farming and was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Tatum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Natividad Soto de Palacio; daughter, Hermelinda Soto; and sister, Pila Martinez Palacio.
Survivors include his children, Bertha P. Rocha and husband Angel of Tatum, Joe Palacio and wife Guadalupe of Henderson, Maria Viesca and husband Jesus of Tatum, Efren Palacio Soto Jr. and fiance Maria Baladez of Tatum, Roy Palacio and wife Veronica of Beckville, and Veronica Palacio and fiance David Morales of Tatum; brother, Abraham Palacio of Mexico; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Javier Orona, Angel Rocha Jr., Gabriel Rangel, Julio Sanchez, Ricardo Palacio, and Juan Zamora.
