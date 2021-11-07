Elaine Allen
LONGVIEW — Elaine Allen, 89, of Longview, passed away October 22, 2021.
Elaine Marie Petty was born September 15, 1932, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to John Alonzo and Velma Teeter Petty.
A life-long learner, Elaine first attended Tyler High School then, following her family’s move to Longview in 1947, she graduated from Longview High School in 1948. She continued to peruse her education at Kilgore College, where she was a member of the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, the Kilgore College Rangerettes. Anyone who knew Elaine, knew how intelligent and inquisitive she was, so it’s no surprise that when she obtained her undergraduate degree from North Texas State College in 1951, she graduated cum laude. Elaine went on to receive her master’s degree in 1956, a time when fewer than 6% of American women held post-graduate degrees.
Elaine would go on to teach 6th grade in Tyler, Texas, within two weeks of graduating college and getting married. She would remain a teacher throughout her entire life, even when it ceased to be her main occupation. Her granddaughter recalls how she seriously considered questions and treated the conversations between the two of them like they mattered. She respected both her children grandchildren as people from a very young age; was always truthful with them and was very deliberate and considerate of the information she gave to those that were close to her.
Elaine was a devoted “documentarian of life”, who kept meticulous notes, journals, and just about any memento, piece of art, or paper clipping involving her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel to beautiful and interesting destinations across North America. The refrigerator at her home could be found covered with magnets from her favorite spots. She loved the Texas Rangers and followed the team closely, watching almost every single game.
Elaine was unfortunately saddled with the grandmother moniker of “Moo Moo”. She was too gracious to balk at such an ungraceful name and was happy if it made her grandchildren happy. She would also answer to Mooskabear, after she was amused by a racehorse of that name the family saw at Louisiana Downs. Her grandchildren appreciated the fact their grandmother had such unique names.
Elaine was a long-time member of First Christian Church where she married Harry Allen August 25, 1951. Late in life she continued spiritual discussions with Outreach Minister, David Farmer.
Her children and grandchildren will miss her incredible thoughtfulness, insightful conversations, her delight in the ordinary, and how she could always be counted on to celebrate accomplishments (both big and small) of her family members. They will be sure to think of her when they sing “You are My Sunshine” and “Texas Our Texas” - and will be sure to belt out the final lines of “O Canada” whenever given the chance.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Kindle, dear parents, John and Velma, and husband, Harry Allen.
Elaine leaves behind her beloved family to cherish her memories; children, Kathy Elaine Allen Linton and her husband, Zeke and Steve Allen and his wife, Cindy, all of Longview; grandchildren, Chelsea Elaine Allen Koudelka and her husband, Kevin, of Dallas and John Allen and his wife, Caley, of San Antonio; nephew, Keith Kindle and his wife, Susan, of Aledo along with their children, Nancy, William and John; great-grandchildren; Eli Allen, Rowan Allen and Max Koudelka.
Private family graveside services were held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview. An online guestbook nay be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
