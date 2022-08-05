Elaine Johnson Eubanks
ROCKWALL — Elaine Johnson Eubanks, 80, of Rockwall, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Rowlett, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Roy Stacy officiating from her prayer warrior group. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Elaine was born on October 20, 1941, in Compton, CA, to Fred C. and Mary Esther Morgan. After University High School in Los Angeles, CA, she married her first love Gary Johnson and soon moved to East Texas to raise their 4 children enjoying 38 years together before Gary passed. She worked as an office manager and specialized in photography, graphic design, and advertising. Elaine won several awards for her landscape and still life photography. Elaine met her second love in East Texas and recently celebrated 22 years of marriage to Garry Eubanks. Elaine enjoyed sports photography, traveling, genealogy, spending time with family, gospel and blue grass music, her Lake Pointe Life Group, cooking, and her 2 dogs Charlie and Henry. Elaine was a faithful member of Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. Always active in church most of her life, Elaine was a faithful Christian who honored her Savior Jesus Christ. She witnessed to others through her actions, love and prayers never meeting a stranger. Her legacy is her living testimony that helped others also find Jesus - then and now.
Elaine was reunited with her parents, 1st husband Gary Johnson, son Keith Johnson, daughter Kathleen Eaton, granddaughter Brianna Bustin, siblings, Helen Nicholas and Joe C. Short.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Garry Eubanks of Rockwall; children, Sherry L. Bustin and her husband Bobby of Kilgore, Michael B. Johnson and wife Tina of Kilgore;
step-son, Terrell Eubanks of Rockwall, step-daughter, Becky Lewis and her husband Cliff of Rockwall; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Melba L. Ford of Hanford, CA. Also, left to carry on her legacy are many nieces, nephews, church family, friends, and other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Bucket Ministry, 303 E Rusk St, Rockwall, TX 75087 or online at thebucketministry.org in memory of Elaine Eubanks.
Please leave online condolences www.raderfuneralhome.com
