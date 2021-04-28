Elaine Maxwell Smith
KILGORE — Elaine Maxwell Smith ended her earthly journey on April 24, 2021. Services for Mrs. Elaine Maxwell Smith, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, of Kilgore.
Elaine Maxwell Smith was born October 18, 1941 in Jacksonville, Texas to J.K. “Jake” and Francis “Joy” Graham Maxwell. Elaine was a cheerleader at Kilgore High School and attended Kilgore College. Elaine married Denny M. Smith in 1961 and they moved to Dallas. Their daughter, Delaine, was born March 5, 1962. Sons David Durrell Smith and Michael Layne Smith were born on July 7, 1965 and October 6, 1967, respectively.
Elaine raised the kids in Liberty City, Texas and enjoyed church activities, family gatherings, and was a super involved chaperone for the kids’ school activities, was an avid campaigner for family politicians, and was a member of the school board for Sabine ISD. She worked at Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore before she retired and moved to Dallas in 2010 to raise her granddaughter, Jayden Smith with the help of Delaine. Elaine was a member of Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Oak Cliff.
Elaine leaves a plethora of friends and extended family behind. She is survived by daughter, Delaine Smith and sons, David Durrell Smith, and Michael Layne Smith; Grandchildren Jared Webb and his wife Angela; along with their children Corbin Stanley and Piper Webb; Lauren Pryor and her husband Jarred and Skylar Pryor; Addie Smith; Laynie, Hunter, Jayden, Courtney Smith. She is also survived by her brother David Frank Maxwell and his family; niece Camber Hayman and her family; nephew Todd Hayman and his family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.K. and Joy Maxwell, her sister Ramona Maxwell, niece Lisa Hayman, and her great-nephew Matthew B. Reed.
Elaine will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She had an incredible sense of humor, a gleam in her eye, a quick smile, and always looked as if she had a wonderful secret she couldn’t tell. She would do anything she could to help anyone in need. She loved deeply and was deeply loved.
