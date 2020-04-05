Elaine Ogle Callaway

During World War II, she lived in Chicago and worked in a bond office for 2 years.
Elaine returned to Longview in the early 1950’s and began working at a locally-owned oil field equipment company which was sold several times during her tenure. When Elaine retired 37 years later, having spent 26 of those years as Supervisor of the Billing Department, she was employed by Halliburton Industries.
After being retired for a year, Elaine missed the activity level she was used to and began working part-time at Sharman’s Sewing Center, thus beginning a second career that lasted over ten years and dovetailed with her other passion - quilt making. Elaine had learned to sew from her grandmother who was a tailor. While she had always made clothing, she took up quilting in 1985. Not only did she make beautiful quilts for her family and friends, she also produced several award-winning quilts. Elaine served as President of the County Patches Quilt Guild and taught quilting classes. She also served as a volunteer for First United Methodist Church in the library and at the front desk, for over 20 years. Sitting still was not in Elaine’s nature!
To be nearer to her daughter, Linda, in August 2015, Elaine moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she peacefully passed away on March 31st.
She is survived by her brothers, John Ogle and Dean Ogle, her daughters, Sharon Callaway (Robert Newman) and Linda Callaway; grandchildren, Devin Dittfurth, Mori Button (McGregor) and John Edward “Jeb” Buster; niece Teresa Ogle Stewart (Bob) and nephews Robert Ogle (Cindy) and William Ogle.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a Life Celebration will be postponed until we can again gather to remember a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org) or Country Patches Quilt Guild Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.