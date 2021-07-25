Elaine Wilson Campbell
LONGVIEW Elaine Wilson Campbell, age 73, died Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born in Gladewater, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peggy Carey Wilson McGaughy and Joseph Bryan Wilson, Jr; and her grandparents, Lois and Joseph Bryan Wilson. Elaine is survived by her beloved daughter Lisa Campbell Yarbrough, and her grandson Henry Graham Yarbrough, the apple of her eye. Also surviving are her sister, Mary Margaret (Mimi) Wilson Drew; her brother, Bryan Wilson, her niece, Jessica Drew Dyer; her niece, Audrey Drew Wolfe and her husband, Joe Wolfe, and their son Dax.
She was a proud White Oak Roughneck, graduating in the Class of 1965. She also attended Kilgore College.
Well known among legal circles in Longview, Elaine began her career with Otto Ritter as a legal secretary. She also worked for Rex Nichols, Sr. for many years. She was a freelance court reporter with Tommy Sorrels before beginning her 22-year career at the Gregg County Court House. She began as Judge Larry Starr's court reporter in the County Court at Law, and from there she moved to the 124th District Court with the Honorable Judge Alvin Khoury. After her retirement from Gregg County, she went to work for Stevens Henry Law firm as the office manager before she retired for a 2nd time in 2018.
For more than 30 years, Elaine was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving as senior warden of the Vestry, clerk of the Vestry, manager of an Altar Guild team, Rector search committee member and Confirmation class instructor. She also enjoyed serving as the church's wedding coordinator, which afforded her the opportunity to be a part of many special occasions. She was member of the Trinity chapter of Daughters of the King where she was an officer and trainer for new members. For exemplary service, she received the Spirit of Trinity award. In 2018, Elaine was honored in serving as a volunteer for the 2018 National Convention of the Episcopal Church in Austin, and to meet the presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Most Reverend, Michael B. Curry.
Elaine was a member of the HZ Chapter of PEO, serving as their President and in many other roles throughout her membership. She thoroughly enjoyed her sisters in this organization. Elaine was a tireless community volunteer and supporter, serving on the boards of ETCATA and Longview World of Wonders. She volunteered at Trinity School of Texas, where Henry is a rising freshman, as a PSIA instructor and for the annual faculty Christmas luncheon. She delivered Meals on Wheels, prepared and served meals at Newgate Mission, and was a generous donor to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. A few days before her death she delivered 30 cases of water when she learned they were running low.
We cherish the memories of the times we loved, the times we cried, the times we laughed, and we will never forget the battle she fought. The most quoted statement we've heard about her during the past few weeks is, She's one of the strongest people I have ever known. Hers is a wonderful example of a life well lived.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, Texas, 11:00 a.m. on August 21, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Trinity School of Texas, Longview WOW, Newgate Mission or Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Cremation services provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four people found shot to death at Cherokee County home
- 'A senseless killing': Three men arrested in East Texas quadruple homicide
- Christus breaks ground on Longview surgical hospital, orthopedics institute
- Business Beat: New Dollar General store planned in Longview
- Longtime aviator Wally Funk, who has ties to Longview, heads to space ... finally
- Suspects in East Texas quadruple homicide used gun stolen from victim in shootings, documents show
- Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo on tap this weekend in Longview
- Man given eight life sentences for indecency with a child in Upshur County
- Man arrested after standoff with SWAT, police in Longview
- Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.