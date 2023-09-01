Elfriede Albrecht Macy Hall
KILGORE — A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Elfriede Albrecht Macy Hall, 98, of Kilgore will be held on September 7, 2023, at eleven o’clock in the morning at Pilgrim Lutheran Church of Kilgore with Pastor Jayson Galler officiating.
Elfriede was born on November 6, 1924 in Altenboegge, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Louise and Paul Albrecht. Mrs. Hall came to the United States in 1948 as a War Bride. She was active in the German Clubs in Longview and Tyler. Elfriede enjoyed her professional life with the Airlines and as a Travel Counselor. She loved traveling, nature, all animals, cooking and was always supportive of all Law Enforcement Organizations. Elfriede loved people and enjoyed many friends.
Left to cherish her memory son-in-law Jim Turner of Kilgore; beloved sister, Christel Hilker of Germany; grandchildren, Karen Lee Slafter and husband Philip S. Michelle Farr and husband David, Brooke Johnson and wife Winnie, and Keegan Macy; five great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Yvonne Schouten, and husband Ray; several nieces and nephews in Germany.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husbands, Keith R. Macy, and Boyd L. Hall; beloved sister, Christel Hilker; daughters, J. Marion Johnson, and Susan E. Turner; son, Michael P. Macy and granddaughter, Robin Dawson.
