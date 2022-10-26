Elicia Kim Sims
LONGVIEW — Elicia Kim Sims of Longview, Tx passed away October 20, 2022 at 11:40 pm after a lengthy battle with complications from diabetes. She is preceded in death by her husband Chris Sims. She is survived by her parents, Tommy and Billie Spratlen of Abilene, TX, brother Kevin Spratlen of Plano, Tx, brother Jeff Spratlen of Abilene, TX, son Jordan Sims of Littlefield, TX, daughter Kristin Sims of Longview, TX, and 2 grandchildren, Laiyah and Blake.
Kim was born April 18, 1961 in Odessa, TX where she lived most of her life. She recently moved to Longview to be closer to family.
May God rest her soul and may she forever rest in peace.
