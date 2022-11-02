Elizabeth Ann McBroom
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Elizabeth Ann McBroom, known to family and friends as Libby, passed away at home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was 84 years old. She was born the only child to R.E. and Vera Callaway on May 2, 1938.
Libby graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1959. She retired after a 35 year career in teaching, with 34 of those years teaching at Bramlette Elementary in Longview, Texas. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling to destinations around the world.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents R.E. And Vera Callaway, her husband C.J. McBroom, and her eldest daughter Melinda Neal.
Libby is survived by her younger daughter Melissa McBroom, her granddaughter Crystal Freeman and her husband Steven, and her great-grandchildren Lilli and Matthew Freeman.
Visitation for Libby will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held at Rader on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2pm. A donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org, would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
