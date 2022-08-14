Elizabeth Ann Tibbs LeBus
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth Ann Tibbs LeBus
This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms 118.24
Elizabeth Ann entered the gates of Heaven on July 22, 2022 to be reunited with husband Frank and parents, grandparents & sister Laura.
Elizabeth Ann Tibbs LeBus was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas April 24, 1952, to William (Bill) Arthur Tibbs and Clarice Byrd Tibbs.
Her brother Art Tibbs writes:
In 1956 the Tibbs family moved to Longview. Growing up in a loving home, they spent time with friends and family, Granddaddy, and Grandmother. They frequently went to Arkansas to visit Papa and Nanny Byrd, Uncle Farris and Aunt Rosie, cousins Bert, Mike, and Paul B. where great times and wonderful memories were made.
Elizabeth Ann married Frank LeBus on March 4,1972. They would have been married 50 years on March 4,2022. They loved to camp and spend time at their 2nd home on Lake Cherokee. She was a wonderful cook because she learned from the best…Nanny, Aunt Rosie and Mother.
She and her best friend Connie were like book ends! They met in the late 70’s while working as Kelly Girls and became the best of friends from the beginning. They enjoyed cookouts, times at Surfside Beach, and just being friends. Then there were the countless hours of making shirts and crafts to sell at arts & craft shows and traveling on best friend trips!
Always helping and taking care of others, she took that to a whole new level! Elizabeth Ann helped with charities for children, military and first responders, which were special to her. When someone needed help, she was the first one there to help and take charge.
Her nephews Brad, Jon, Matt, and Michael were very special to her. She was so proud of them as she watched them grow up to become good family men.
Her grandson Greggory was the most special to her! In her failing health he was her most concern.
Elizabeth Ann was the most caring, gracious, giving, strongest of all. We all are better people for her being in our lives.
Nephew Brad Scarlett writes:
1 Peter 4:10 Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.
There are not many things I can say about my aunt that, if you knew her, you wouldn’t know already. She used her gifts to help others, because she was a servant. If she knew someone was in need she was there, whether it was material needs, her time or service. She has truly laid up treasures in Heaven because of her heart and who she was. She was special to not only me and my family, but anyone she had relationships with. One of my favorite memories of her came in November, 1992. I was at basic training and she brought my grandmother to watch me graduate. We got a town pass the day before graduation. I remember us walking out of the day room and going outside and she was right there up front, waiting on me with a big smile. We went to the River Walk in San Antonio and had a great time. She was always taking care of everyone else. I watched her care for my Great Grandmother, then my Grandmother, my Uncle, and whoever needed anything in between. I can fill a day writing about her deeds, plus some. Most importantly she held our family together. She was the bond of our family. We are all so heartbroken for our loss. Life will not be the same with her gone from our lives. It’s going to be an adjustment. I hope she is giving my Mother a big hug for me in Heaven. What a glorious gathering it must be. And I also hope she is getting some of Nanny Byrd’s apple pie!
Nephew Matt Scarlett writes:
When I think about my Aunt Lizzie I am reminded of a woman who was always there for all of us. She was the most thoughtful and selfless person I have ever met. Lizzie was a giver of love, her time, sage advice and her amazing decorating skills. She came to our home to help decorate our daughter’s room after we moved into our new home. She brought my Nanny on a three hour trip to meet our children after they were born. My children will miss the random packages in the mail, filled with the best gifts and trinkets. I will miss the woman who has been the glue to our family for as long as I can remember. I will miss our conversations about work, the children and everyone else she knew who was sick or battling something in life, because that’s the kind of person Elizabeth Ann was. She cared so much about everyone and our world is a lot less bright without her in it.
Nephew Jon Tutt writes:
Elizabeth Ann is one of a kind, very thoughtful and selfless person. She always puts everyone’s well being before hers, regardless of what it entails. This is evident in the care she provided for Nanny and Frank. Growing up and through my last birthday, she never forgot to send a birthday or holiday card. She was always there for you when needed. When I had a very serious and urgent surgery, Elizabeth Ann was there with me and stayed with Kim during the procedure, and drove home late that night, once I was stable. On the day Emilee was born, Elizabeth Ann went to our new house, unpacked boxes, decorated Emilee’s room and cleaned the house while we were at the hospital. I will never
forget the excitement of picking out the Christmas gifts from her under the tree. There is no telling how much time she spent, not only selecting gifts for each individual, but beautifully wrapping each gift, topped with a handmade bow. There is no mistaking her love for the Christmas season, as she spends months decorating her house for her family to enjoy. At any special event, such as graduations, births of children, award ceremonies or school presentations for family, you can bet Elizabeth Ann would be there. Last year she and Art attended an award ceremony at my Sheriff’s Office. When I invited them I had no idea what award I would be receiving, and was nervous about them driving, due to uncertainty. She said she didn’t care what the award was. She knew I deserved it and she would be there for me to receive it. Afterwards, I introduced Elizabeth
Ann and Art to the Sheriff. She quickly pulled a picture from her purse and showed him. It was a picture of me as a child, dressed as a cop, which she referred to as her favorite picture. There are not many people like Elizabeth Ann, as she is truly one-of-a-kind, feisty when needed, but very loving and caring. Through good and bad, Elizabeth Ann could be counted on to be by your side. She will be sincerely missed.
Nephew Michael Tibbs writes:
A few words come to mind when I think of my Aunt Lizzie. She was giving, tough, kind, tender hearted, and my oh my was she a difference maker. I believe she helped every single person she ever met. Making people’s life a little bit easier was her mission. It might have been a batch of cookies, a gift, a kind word or all of the above. No matter who you were or how you came into her world, one thing was for sure… your life would now be better because Lizzie was in it!
And lastly, words from her best friend, Connie:
Elizabeth was my best friend for 43 years. We had so much fun together and were often referred to as “Thelma and Louise”. We traveled together to Hawaii, to Las Vegas, to Disney and many places in between. But mostly we shopped! She loved to shop, especially if it was for others. She loved decorating her house for all the different holidays. Her favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas, where she went completely over the top. She loved having lots of beautifully wrapped presents under her trees…..yes, trees! Her house was magical at Christmas time. If I had to pick one word that describes Elizabeth it would be “thoughtful”. She never forgot anyone’s birthday, and always sent a card (usually with money in it). She gave unselfishly to anyone in need. Angel Tree at Christmas was her favorite. She put so much time and effort into getting just the right gifts for the families. I am going to be completely lost without my sidekick. Goodbye my special friend. I miss you already!.
A special thank you goes out to her “mom friends” for all you have done for her during her illness. Thank you to the staff and nurses at Highland Pines and Prime Care Hospice staff Cindy, Beverly and Courtney. Y’all are the best!
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to:
Against All Odds Ministry
718 Brassell St.
Carthage, TX 75633
Or The American Cancer Society
