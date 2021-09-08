Elizabeth Bailey Wedgeworth
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth Bailey Wedgeworth, 89, of Longview, TX passed away on Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, in Longview. Elizabeth was born on August 11, 1932 in Shelby County, Texas. She was the youngest of seven children who blessed the marriage of Fletcher Hammond Bailey and Martha Beulah Harmon Bailey. She grew up in Shelby and Panola counties and graduated from Carthage High School in 1949. Beth completed courses in banking and education at Kilgore College and SFA. She married Jimmie Lawrence Wedgeworth on November 23, 1950 and they celebrated 43 years together before he preceded her in death in 1993. They lived near Hallsville and Lawrence worked for Eastman Kodak until retiring after 33 years. Elizabeth was employed for three years as teller and bookkeeper for First State Bank of Hallsville and eight years at Hallsville High School as principal’s secretary. Beth was raised in the Baptist faith, accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age, and faithfully served the Lord all of her life. At the time of her death, she was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church and the Mary Martha Sunday School class. She was active in Bible Study Fellowship in Longview for 24 years, serving 12 years as a group leader. Elizabeth was a two-time cancer survivor and worked eight years as a volunteer at Longview Cancer Center to give others hope and encouragement. Second to loving her Lord, Beth loved her family - “Gran” was an inspiration to everyone around her, but especially to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visiting Gran’s home, listening to her wise words, and eating her delicious cooking gave you a feeling of peace, comfort and unconditional love! She believed in the importance of a closely united family, and the value of love and friendships. In later years, as her developing Parkinson’s disease slowed her speech and motion, she continued to help those around her with a smile and a cheerful, loving spirit.
Survivors include her son, Steven Lawrence Wedgeworth and wife Melinda of Overton, daughter Sharon Louise and husband Thomas D. Bufkin of Longview, granddaughters, Bailey Wedgeworth Eastwood and husband Matt of Overton, Elizabeth Ann Wedgeworth Williams and husband Slade of Longview, and grandson, Thomas D. Bufkin Jr and wife Lauren of Longview, and great grandchildren, Abigail Eastwood, Eli Williams, Thomas D. Bufkin III (Trip), Levi Eastwood, Margaret (Maggie) Bufkin, and Wren Williams. A host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members are also left to cherish her memory.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Fletcher, Robert, and two infants, sisters, Mary Widner and Louise Wooley, and niece Martha Kyle.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Clayton Cemetery with Brother Nathan Rogers and Brother Tony Harp officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Missionary Baptist Church, Longview Cancer Center or Bible Study Fellowship. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
