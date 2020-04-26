Elizabeth Corine Bryant

She married Douglas Bryant on August 31, 1946 in Benton, Louisiana. They were blessed with 3 daughters. Corine loved her church family at Longview Missionary Baptist Church. She was a faithful choir member for almost 70 years. She made several new friends while on her Alzheimer’s journey and always had a smile and song about Jesus for each one.
Special thanks to nurses and caregivers Kelly, Pam, and Shovanna of Wesley House in Gilmer; Lanea, Angela, and Shirley of Summer Meadows in Longview; and Jason, Stacy, Stephanie and Cathy of Heartsway in Longview.
Corine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Juanita Haywood and Tommy Smith.
Survivors include daughters, Linda Williams (Byron), Karen Metcalf (Steve), and Janet Albritton (Rick); grandchildren Ronny Williams (Angela), Jamie Jensen (Adam), and Joe Albritton (Abby); and 8 great-grandchildren.
Corine was an excellent seamstress and cook. She loved Jesus and her family with all her heart. “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” -Joshua 24:15.
Memorials can be made to Longview Missionary Baptist Church or Mobberly Baptist Church.
Private family graveside services will be held at Rosewood Park under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
