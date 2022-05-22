Elizabeth Ford
DIANA — Elizabeth L. “Betty” Ford, age 98, of Diana, Texas, Formerly of New Baden, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Gladewater, Texas. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 7, 1923, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Flamuth. She married Pete Ford on May 6, 1943, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 1999. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Nador; granddaughter, Barb Nador, both of Texas; sisters-in-law: Doris Evans and Joyce Santel; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randy Nador. While living in Texas Betty was a member of the St. Mary’s Ladies Guild, Ore City and Longview Senior Centers, and the Ore City Garden Club. Before relocating to Texas, she was a member of the New Baden Senior Center and St. George Ladies Sodality. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, May 16, 2022. Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Interment will follow at Looking-glass Township Cemetery in New Memphis. Memorials made in memory of Betty to the charity of donor’s choice.
