Elizabeth Green Brown
KILGORE — Elizabeth (Liz) was born to the late Grady & Bernice Portley Green on July 25, 1954, in Longview, TX. She went home February 15, 2021. Liz graduated from Longview High School - Class of 1973. She attended Tyler Junior College; was employed as a licensed phlebotomist for 10 years at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center; and worked as a teacher at Kiddieland Day Care in Lakeport for 4 years. Sister Brown was a lifetime member of the Post Oak CME Church.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; Bernice & Grady Green; Brothers: Felix and Kenneth Green; and Sister Darlene Green Glaze.
Those left to cherish her loving memories are: Devoted husband - Nesba Brown; children: Bertram (Cherise) Green; Romero Merrills; & Brooks Lucas. Sister: Beverly (Roy) Rashad; and Brothers: Billy & Cassicus Green and a host of family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2:00-6:00pm at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside viewing from 9:30am - 9:55am Saturday, February 27, 2021 and Graveside Service is Saturday February 27th at 10am at Post Oak Union Cemetery in Longview.
Due to COVID-19 masks are required at the funeral home and graveside service.
