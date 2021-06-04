Elizabeth Katlyn Wennmohs
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth Katlyn Wennmohs, age 32, passed away May 26, 2021. Elizabeth was born on August 4, 1988 to Keri Knight and Joe Fritz Wennmohs in Irving, Tx.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandparents Bonnie and Art Bixler, Richard Dorman, and Joe and Glenda Wennmohs.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Kendall Wennmohs and father, Marc; son Reece Heichelheim and father, Jace; her mother Keri Knight; her father Joe Fritz Wennmohs; siblings Steven Wennmohs (Tanya), Ashlyn Pounds (Ryan), Alex Dorman (Kayla). Also left to cherish her memory are neice Isabella and nephews Ryan, Dominic, and Erik, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Remnant Church, 4344 US Hwy 259, Longview, TX 75605.

