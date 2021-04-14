Elizabeth LeTourneau Galyon
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth LeTourneau Galyon passed away on April 6th, 2021 at the age of 74. She was born December 7, 1946 in Longview. She graduated from Longview High School in 1964. A small gathering of friends and family will hold a celebration of life for Elizabeth LeTourneau Galyon Sunday April 18th, 2021 at 3:00PM at the home of Harold and Mary LeTourneau. She was preceded in death by her parents R. L. and Sara LeTourneau and her husband Reese Galyon. She is survived by her siblings Sally & Tom Hewitt, Richard LeTourneau and Harold & Mary LeTourneau. The family wishes to thank the staff of Whispering Pines for their care of Betty during her last years.

