Elizabeth “Libby” Flahie
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth Anne “Libby” Ray Flahie passed away March 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was 77 years old. There will be a private family gathering later to remember Libby.
Libby was born in Kilgore, Texas on September 27, 1945. She attended Longview, Texas schools and graduated from Longview High School in 1963. Libby attended Kilgore College and Mesa College in Phoenix, Arizona. Libby worked most of her life and enjoyed her work as an assistant elementary school librarian, in plant and tree nurseries, banking, and, for the last ten years of her life, with the Welch and Cammack Family funeral homes.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Ray, her brother Richard Ray, her former husband Michael Flahie, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son John (Suzanne) Flahie of Longview, Texas; grandson Daniel (Heather) Flahie and great-granddaughter Mackenzie Wermers of Yankton, South Dakota; her uncle James Robinson of Austin, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great friends all over the country.
Libby loved plants and trees of all kinds. She was an avid reader and especially loved mystery novels. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the public library of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Divorces granted: Feb. 20-24, 2023
- Longview police arrest woman in fatal shooting at restaurant
- 'Everyone loves a deal': Shoppers looking to stretch a dollar pack ETX Liquidation in Longview
- Texas Iron and Steel expands Longview operations with purchase of Fisher Road property
- Business Beat: Projects receive City Council approval
- Longview business owner purchases Hot Dog Express, old Masonic Lodge
- Two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County kills 1, injures 3
- Business Digest: Eastman employee in Longview honored
- Bill to prevent mRNA vaccine recipients from donating blood is killed
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.