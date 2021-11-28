Elizabeth Liz Cargill
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth Falk Cargill (91) of Longview, TX. died November 21, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Cargill was born in Galveston, TX. on April 6, 1930. Her body was donated to the University of Texas Medical Health Center at Houston Medical School. Elizabeth lived in Longview, TX since 1983, Previously from La Marque, TX. Elizabeth also lived in Galveston prior to La Marque. Elizabeth graduated from Galveston Ball High School Class of 1949. In her earlier years she had been a Credit Investigator for Galveston Credit Bureau from 1968 through 1974 She was also a cashier at Michaels Jewelry from 1974 through 1977. Elizabeth was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, TX. A daughter of the Kings member of Trinity Member of the flower delivery Altar Guild and have done meals on wheels. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Van Hulton Cargill on 5/22/1994, (Brother) George Burrell Falk Jr. On 8/18/2020 and daughter in law Mercedes Cargill on 01/15/2012. Survivors are George Cargill of LaPorte, TX. (son), Vanessa Spinks of Friendwood, TX (daughter). Grand-daughter Lacey Sims and her husband Michael Sims of Deer Park, TX. Three great-grand daughters Brittany Sims, Kirsten Sims, and Stacia Sims. Two great great-grand children Alfonzo Kyle Garcia and Athena Celestina Garcia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.