Elizabeth “Sissy” Miller
HUGHES SPRINGS — A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth “Sissy” Miller, 64, of Hughes Springs will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Sissy was born on February 8, 1958 in Paris, Texas to Duane and Helen Anderson. She passed from this life on August 22, 2022 in a Longview hospital. Sissy loved life and was a very sociable person. She never met a stranger and always made a point to talk to people she hadn’t met. In high school she was a cheerleader and she attended Northeast Texas University in Commerce. Sissy was a member of Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs and the Daingerfield Country Club. She loved golf and her jewelry and always had to make sure she had a Route 44 Coca Cola from SONIC and macaroni salad from Outlaws BBQ in Daingerfield. One of her favorite places to visit was Pensacola beach. She looked forward every year to her “girl’s trip” with about seven or eight of her friends when they would rent a condo and caravan to Florida. A loving wife and mother, Sissy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mike Miller of Hughes Springs; sons, Josh Miller and Taylor of Hallsville, Tyler Miller of Faith of Lindale; and grandchildren, Greyson Miller, Colston Miller and Holden Luke Miller.
The family requests memorials be made in honor of Sissy to: American Legion Post 351, PO BOX 671, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.
In order to help the celebration be a joyous occasion, the family asks that everyone bring their favorite drink from Sonic to on Tuesday.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
