Ella Rose Jobe
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Mrs. Ella Rose Jobe, 85 of Gladewater will be 2:00 P.M. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Gladewater with interment to follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. Mrs. Jobe passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at a Tyler hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
Mrs. Jobe was born October 24, 1935 in Hooks, Texas to the late Robert E. Davenport and Fannie Smith Davenport. She married Taylor Jobe on May 14, 1977 and they enjoyed a life together until he passed in 2008. Rose was an administrative assistant for the Texas Department of Human Services, and a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Gladewater. Mrs. Rose will not soon be forgotten by all the family and friends she leaves behind.
Mrs. Jobe is survived by her daughter, Rose Ann Alexander of Pflugerville; brother, Joe Davenport of Whitehouse; sister, Ernesteen Callaway of Gilmer; granddaughter, Jennifer Alexander Burk of San Antonio; and her beloved great grandchildren, Jackson Taylor Burk, and Rylan James Burk.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Taylor Jobe; and brother, Billy Joe Davenport.
