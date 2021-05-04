Ellen Myers Wilson
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Ellen Myers Wilson, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Ellenwas born on January 7, 1986 in Hobbs, New Mexico and died on April 30, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
