KILGORE — Ellery Page Gay, age 96 of Kilgore, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Page was born December 30, 1922 to William and Hildred Gay.
Page, was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran who was proud to serve his country. He was well known as Mr. Fix It, he could fix anything and everything. He was a very active man who loved helping others. He was very involved in his church, First Presbyterian of Gladewater, he was a volunteer at the Gladewater Historical Museum and was active in the Gladewater Alumni Association. Page will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Page was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hildred Gay; wife, Joyce Gay; brother, Bill Gay. Page leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Joe Gay and wife Dot; daughter, Christie Gay-Farrar; daughter, Debbie McBride and husband Jerrel; grandchildren, Casey Gay-Walker, Daniel Rich, Kendall Farrar and David McBride and many great and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, beginning at 2:30pm at McCauley and Son Memorial Chapel in Gladewater. In-lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gladewater Museum.
