Elma Grimes Rogerson Ash
FRISCO — Elma Grimes Rogerson Ash, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was a Longview native and graduated from Longview High School with the class of 1947. Burial will be at Gum Springs Cemetery, Longview, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the Ford Chapel of First Baptist Church in Longview with Dr Jim Simmons officiating. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
