Elmer Joe Granger
MARSHALL — Graveside services will be held for Mr. Joe Granger, age 89, of Marshall, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at New Grover Cemetery in Marshall, TX with Bro. Don Nichols and Bro. Ron Segers officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall.
Joe was born May 19, 1932 in Longview, TX to Rev. S.L. Granger and Rena Hardin Granger. He passed peacefully from this life April 5, 2022 at his home in his favorite recliner.
After his birth in the Little Beaumont Community, the family moved to Greggton in 1938. Joe attended Pine Tree School, graduating in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 1950 until April 1954. He attended Port Arthur College and obtained an FCC First Class License. He married the love of his life, Louise Strong on February 25, 1955. Joe worked as a radio engineer for various radio stations in Texas and Oklahoma. He worked briefly at Lone Star Steel and R.G. Letourneau. With the opening of Alcoa Conductor Products, he worked as a lab technician and supervisor before retiring in 1997. He was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher and Song Leader.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Murrell, Glynn and Tommy Granger. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 wonderful years, Louise; children, Sheri Broadwater, Tammy Noriega (James), and Michael Granger (Susan); grandchildren, Bo Broadwater (Natalie), Kari Evans, Jennifer Terry (Jeremy), Kendra Burns (Heath), Jillian Granger (fiancé Richard), Matthew Granger (Kaori) and Rustie Evans; ten great-grandchildren; his sister Pat Almquist; and a host of nieces, nephews, beloved relatives, and friends. Joe is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Granger family would like to express their appreciation to Elite Homecare and Hospice Plus for their exceptional love and care of their family in this time.
