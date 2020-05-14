Elmer Wayne Adcock was born March 24, 1942 in Levelland, Texas to James W. and Lelia Adcock. He passed away May 12,2020 at his home. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from T&N Railroad. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Milton Adcock.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Adcock; children, Teresa Raper and husband, Roger, Micheal Adcock and wife, Candice, Kevin Adcock, Courtney Carpenter and husband Vick; grandchildren, Jeffry Adcock and wife, Tiffany, Micheal Adcock and wife, Brandi, Nicholas Adcock, Ashley Adcock and husband, Jax, Brayden Adcock, Nathan Morris, Tanner Organ, Bradley Organ, Grace Garcia, Lona Raper, Colton Raper; great-grandchildren, Hallie Adcock, Kensli Adcock, Michael Grant Adcock, Paisley Adcock, Odin Nichols, Penelope Nichols, Rylee Raper, Eli Raper; sisters-in-law, Brenda Dannelley and Sylvia Adcock; special family members, Hannah Croley, Melinda and Chantz Moore, Dott and Ronney Roberts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.