Elmin Kimbol Howell, Jr.
KERENS — Elmin Kimbol Howell Jr., founding director of Texas Baptists’ River Ministry along the Texas-Mexico border, died in the early morning of August 29, 2022 near Marshall, TX. He was 92. He was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Kerens, Texas, to Elmin Kimbol Howell Sr. and Ruby Leigh Wright Howell. He attended Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas, and completed his undergraduate education at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. He earned a Master of Arts degree from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn., and participated in graduate study at the University of Colorado at Boulder and at Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas. He and Betty Kelton married on Feb. 13, 1955, in Abilene. Early in his career, he was a teacher and coach. Later, he led mission and recreation programs at First Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas, and First Baptist Church in Shreveport, La., and he was recreation director for the Nashville Baptist Association. On May 15, 1968, he became coordinator—later director—of River Ministry for the Baptist General Convention of Texas. During his nearly 30 years with River Ministry, Baptists started 670 churches along the Rio Grande, formed two associations of churches, launched six children’s homes and began 67 healthcare clinics in Mexico. Howell coordinated the work of more than 10,000 volunteers a year and developed a field staff of 45 consultants and worked with about 900 summer missionaries, many of whom went on to serve as missionaries or denominational leaders. Early in his retirement, he served three years as president of the board of directors for Mission East Dallas Medical Clinic, a ministry of Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, where the Howells were longtime members. In 2007, Howell received the W. Winfred Moore Award for Lifetime Ministry Achievement from Baylor University and the Baptist Standard. A decade later, the BGCT presented him Texas Baptists’ Legacy Award. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Douglas Howell. He is survived by his wife Betty Kelton Howell; daughter Kimberly Howell Todaro and son-in-law John Todaro; son Paul S. Howell and daughter-in-law Amy C Head; grandchildren Brannan K. Howell, Zachary O’Dell and Benjamin O’Dell; step-grandson, John R Todaro and great-grandchildren: Jaedyn O’Dell, Laela O’Dell, Killian O’Dell, Jackson Howell and Joah Howell, Hannah and Ethan Todaro; half-brothers Ben Howell and Chris Howell, nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be 10 am to 11 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church 9810 La Prada Dr. Dallas, Texas 75228. Memorial service will be at 11 AM. Graveside service will be 3 PM at Kerens Cemetery in Kerens, Texas.
