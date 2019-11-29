Elmo E. White

Elmo was born on April 8, 1942 in Cason to Finch and Edna Kate White which preceded him in death. He died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He was a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ. Elmo worked as a custodian for Childrens Hospital in Dallas and also worked construction for B & J excavation. He loved his dogs and all animals and was a avid gardener.
Survived by sisters Edna Gunn of Daingerfield, Bonnie Ross of Daingerfield, Maude Harper and husband Randy of Omaha; brother Walter White and wife Tami of Daingerfield; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 1 till 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
