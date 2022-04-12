Eloise Carter Beckworth Davidson
FORT WORTH — FORT WORTH - Eloise Carter Beckworth Davidson passed away on April 5, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas in the company of her family, her caregivers, and friends. Mrs. Davidson was born on August 23, 1924 in Dallas to Mattye Palmer Carter and Barney Carter. She moved to Fort Worth in 2000 from her home in Gladewater, Texas to be near her daughter, Linda, and her grandchildren. She resided on Harlanwood Drive until 2015 when she moved to Trinity Terrace. She was a resident in Trinity Terrace for the remainder of her life.
Eloise’s early life was spent in Ranger where her father, Barney Carter, began his career in the early days of the Texas oil business. Eloise was the second of three daughters. Her older sister was the late Talmadge Weatherby of Kerrville. Her younger sister, Carolyn Nell, died at age three in 1929. Eloise recalled many happy times in Ranger living with her parents and sisters and her beloved “aunties”.
The family followed the oil business to Tyler in the early 1930s and Eloise made her home in Smith and Upshur Counties until she came to Fort Worth in 2000. She attended summer camp as a proud “Tejas” at Camp Waldemar in Hunt and she was a boarding student at The Hockaday School in Dallas before returning to Tyler High School, graduating in the 1939 Senior Class. She enjoyed many lifetime friendships from these experiences.
A whirlwind ensued both for the world and for Eloise in the coming years. Following high school in Tyler, and on the cusp of World War II, Mr. and Mrs. Carter sent Eloise to the National Park School in Washington, D.C. There she met the love of her life, a young Congressman from East Texas named Lindley Beckworth. The couple married in 1942 in Tyler, and they enjoyed an abbreviated honeymoon in Galveston before returning to Washington and government service until the mid-1960s.
Eloise and Lindley were married for forty-two years until his death in 1984. Their lives took place between the Beckworth family farm at Route 2, Gladewater, and their Washington home on 29th Street. These residences combined with several-year stays in Scarsdale, New York and a legislative session in Austin, where Mr. Beckworth served as a judge on the U.S. Customs Court in Manhattan and in the Texas Senate.
Together, the Beckworths were privileged to live among cherished family and friends at home in Texas and to represent their home district in Congress. Eloise was equally at home in both settings, and she made lasting friends all along the way. She often was described with great affection as warm, charming, vivacious, and most of all, fun.
During their 42-year marriage, Eloise and Lindley had five children, Gary, Carter, Mary, Linda and John Beckworth. She is predeceased by Gary, Carter, and Mary, and she is survived today by Gary’s wife, Martha Beckworth, Carter’s wife, Bettie Beckworth, Mary’s husband, Mike Peck, Linda Beckworth, John Beckworth, and his wife, Laura.
Following Mr. Beckworth’s death in 1984, Eloise married their longtime family friend, Bernard Davidson. The couple enjoyed nine happy years together in Gladewater until Mr. Davidson passed away in 1994.
Eloise enjoyed many associations, including the Woman’s Club of Fort Worth and Colonial Country Club; and in Gladewater, the Three Arts Club and her bridge and supper clubs. She was an avid gardener, tennis player, and Hereford cattle rancher. Many of her most cherished times took place at the Barney Carter Ranch in Palo Pinto County. She stewarded the ranch after her father’s death. The ranch and Eloise have been synonymous during its 90-year history, and they shaped and defined each other and the larger family since 1932.
Honorary pallbearers are Eloise’s grandchildren and their spouses. They are Melissa Rabalais and her husband Robert Rabalais, Dr. Allison Readinger and her husband Dr. Robert Readinger, Carter Mercer Beckworth and his wife Sharon Beckworth, Bryan Beckworth and his wife Katherine Beckworth, Michael Peck and his wife Lori Peck, Ansley Buttram and her husband Stephen Buttram, Doug Wiley and his wife Kristen Wiley, Barney Wiley and his wife Holly Wiley, Eloise Williams and her husband Chris Williams, Will Beckworth and his wife Whitney Beckworth, Carter Beckworth and his wife Jillian Beckworth, and John Pettus Beckworth and his fiancé Alison Purinai.
Eloise is survived by her son John Beckworth; daughter Linda Beckworth; great-grandchildren, Garrison and Mary Martha Rabalais, Caroline and Thomas Readinger, Mattye and James Beckworth, Elizabeth and Harris Beckworth, Cole, Cate, and Cash Peck, Carter, Oliver, Barney, and Mary Buttram, Carley, Cameron, Ansley, and Brooks Wiley, Harper, Hill, Holland, and Hunt Wiley, Lindley Williams, and Mary Mercer Beckworth.
We remember our mother, friend, and “Nanny” as a shining example of the Greatest Generation-true, selfless, humble, and inspiring. She embodied early Texas at its finest; each day offered endless opportunities. She was unfailingly optimistic, kind to a fault, respectful to all people, a stranger to none, and a neighbor and friend to all. We were blessed beyond measure to know her and she will be with us always.
The extended Beckworth family wishes to express its deep appreciation to Eloise’s caregivers, Ms. Sally Quinonez and Ms. Anita Graham, who brought to her loving care and companionship every day of her later life, to Tracy and Fabiana Bell, to Bobby, Pat, and Buster Mitchell, Gloria Baylor, and to the dedicated and professional staffs of Benevolent Hearts Caregivers and Trinity Terrace.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Horoscope for Monday, April 11,2022
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- Longview ISD out again Thursday as Pine Tree, Spring Hill students return
- Boiling it down: Everything you need to know about the water situation in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.