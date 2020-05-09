Elsie Carol Jordan Allen

Elsie Carol was born in Angleton, Texas in 1942, to parents John Boyd “J.B” Jordan and Roberta Alice McClendon Jordan. She was a loyal Leverett’s Chapel Lion graduate of the class of 1960. She married her childhood friend and the love of her life, Charles Lee Allen, in July of 1967, and they have celebrated 52 plus happy years together. Mrs. Allen was the proud mother of two daughters and one son, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Carol was employed for many years by United Gas Company of Kilgore, Texas. She began a career with the United State Postal Service in 1974. She served as a flexible clerk at the Overton, Kilgore and Laird Hill post offices. She greeted many friends each day as they entered the front lobby at Laird Hill Post Office, where she earned the title of Officer In Charge. Elsie Carol was always a proud American, and was honored to serve the patrons of the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years, retiring in 2005.
Mrs. Allen loved being outdoors which included camping, fishing and hunting with her husband. She enjoyed gathering with her family for special occasions and holidays and sharing love and laughter. Carol enjoyed cooking & shopping and had a kind, giving spirit. She took advantage of every opportunity to give to those she loved and to those in need. In her early years, she loved to dance and was a dance instructor. She was also an accomplished pianist who used her God-given, musical talent in service to her Lord and her church from the young age of 13. Mrs. Allen was a lifelong, dedicated member of Laird Hill Baptist Church.
Elsie Carol is survived by her loving husband, Charles Lee Allen of Laird Hill, Texas. The legacy she leaves behind includes her son, Terry Allen (wife Candi) of Henderson and daughter, Karen Allen Boyd (husband Bryan) of Longview. Step-brothers Richard Williamson (wife Ruth Ann) of Overton, Clifton Williamson of Overton, and Johnny Williamson (wife Debbie) of New Albany, Mississippi; nieces Cristi Jordan Sandefer of Pontotoc, Mississippi and Kelli Allen Duarte (husband Mark) of Liberty City, Texas. Grandchildren include Alecia Box-Jaynes (husband Frank), Brandon Allen, Cameron Allen, Keely Allen Bradley (husband Jay), Keane Allen, Kendall Allen and Alaina Boyd. Great-grandchildren include MaKenzie Fuller, Trey Bradley, Clayden Bradley, MayKayla Bradley, and Michael Box.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents J.B. and Roberta Jordan, step-mother Margie Jordan, brother Donnie Jordan, daughter Denise Allen, great-grandson Korban Cox, nephew-by-marriage Scott Sandefer, & many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The restrictions currently associated with our society that limit large group gatherings will prevent the family from hosting a traditional visitation and service. In lieu of a family visitation a public viewing and signing of a guest book to comfort the family from a distance will be at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Monday, May 11 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please be conscious of the health of all visitors and staff by limiting the number of guests who enter together and follow health and safety guidelines set forth by the governor. A private graveside service for limited loved ones will be at Rusk County Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, May 12.
Memorial donations can be made to Laird Hill Baptist Church and the Gideons International Bible Ministry.
