Elsie Louise Livers
SAN SABA — Elsie Louise Albin Livers met Jesus face to face on the morning of April 14, 2023 in San Saba, TX, where she has lived for the past seven years. She was born in Tipton, MO on March 9, 1922. She met and married Fay Livers on August 5, 1944. In 1950 with Elsie and young Karen in tow, Fay moved to Longview to attend LeTourneau University (then LeTourneau Technical Institute).
When Fay opened his own shop, Longview Welding, on Highway 80, Elsie was his biggest supporter. She was a busy homemaker and mother, adding book keeping to her already-full hours, along with teaching Sunday School and Child Evangelism classes as well as volunteering in the girls’ schools and the community. Elsie served with Fay, and then as a widow, on the board of the Highway 80 Rescue Mission for many years. They enjoyed over 56 years of serving the Lord together in many capacities.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband Fay, her second daughter, Becky L. Oliver, and her oldest granddaughter, Andrea Sloan. Those left to cherish wonderful memories of her are daughter, Karen (John) Sloan; Granddaughter, Ashley (Andrew) Harrison; Grandsons, David and Daniel Oliver; and four great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to Longview Highway 80 Rescue Mission or Mobberly Baptist Church Missions. A memorial service will be held in the Johnson Building parlor of Mobberly Baptist Church on April 24, at 11:00 am.
