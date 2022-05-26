Elton Lavoy Hagler, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Services for Elton Lavoy Hagler, Jr. will be held at First United Methodist Church of Ore City on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. Visitation is prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. Elton was born April 28, 1938 to Elton and Florence Hagler of the Sand Hill Community, Gilmer Texas. He passed away on May 21, 2022, in Longview Regional Hospital after complications from knee replacement surgery.
Elton is survived by his wife, Mary Minor Hagler; son, Blaine Chadley Hagler; sister and brother-in-law, Cosette and Kenneth Stewart of Gilmer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doc and Sue Hagler of Akron Ohio, and Clinton and Carol Hagler of Breckenridge, TX and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
